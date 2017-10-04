  • So long, Tall Barney
Machias

So long, Tall Barney

The Jonesport building that for nearly 30 years was known as Tall Barney’s Restaurant is no more. Created as an eatery over three decades ago, it grew in popularity with local patrons as it passed through several owners, including sisters Marlene Dobbins, Joyce Bryant and Deanna Chandler, who gave it its moniker in 1990. Recently, the property was purchased by Jonesport businessman Manford Durkee, who last month began removing fixtures and appliances from the building and, in the early hours of September 24, engaged the fire department to burn it down.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 04,2017
Related Posts
No image
Fall yard work that yields springtime benefits
The Narraguagus Knights
Fall DAC All-Stars