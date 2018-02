Coach Jim Getchell’s Machias Bulldogs said goodbye to regular season play and will be competing in a preliminary game with hopes of heading to Bangor. This year Getchell became the winningest coach in Bulldog history with a total of 123 wins during his 20-year tenure. For all the local basketball news, enjoy our 2018 basketball insert included in this edition. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon.