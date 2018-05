The Bouquet of all the colors

Collected of all the years

The ever presence of my freedom

Vastly Cast there upon

All the children and animals

Is my Eternal Song

The loving strength

Within me returning

From what was “Not”

Of the light

Is …Now

Of Heaven and on Earth Again.

In rapture of love nearly

Lost

“I am”m

is…

I am

— Patricia Marie Babin