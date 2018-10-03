Machias

Slow Money invited to Machias to exchange growth ideas

by Ruth Leubecker

In a significant step forward, Slow Money Maine will come to Machias on October 10  to confer with stakeholders about connecting to funding sources and building technical food systems and flourishing communities.

Over the past nine years, SMM, a statewide network of more than 1,700 people, has focused on food deficiencies and communities that need a boost. Since 2010 the group has connected more than 366 farmers, fishermen and related food businesses to funding sources. 

DylanOct 03,2018
