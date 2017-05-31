Machias

With silver bells and cockle shells

In the winter, she’s making wreaths, in the summer she’s planting seedlings, and all year round she’s catering parties and making baked goods to sell at the Machias Marketplace. Angie Garrison of East Machias knows how to keep busy. 

Home gardeners surrounding Machias rely on Angie’s diverse selection of vegetable and flower seedlings, including many heirloom and perennial varieties, which she sells outside and inside the new Machias Marketplace, located at 291 Main Street across from Pineo’s True Value. 

Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

