Compiled and edited by: Valdine C. Atwood

Between June 1775 and 1777 the British were not happy with the “Pirates at Machias” or the “Hotbed of Rebels at Machias” and soon made plans to punish the settlers at Machias. On Aug. 13, four British ships under the command of Sir George Collier, came into Machias Bay with orders to launch an attack on the “Rebel Nest at Machias”.