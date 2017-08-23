Machias
Sports

Shrine Club Tourney results

by Phil Stuart

The Washington County Shrine Club held their annual golf tourney at Barren View Golf Club on July 30.

The event, also known as the Melrose Beal Tourney was won by Nate Mugford, Shane Alley and Zach Fenton.

The trio won low gross with a score of 70, and a four stroke lead over Brad Prout, Steve Trimm and Charlie Pray with 74. Third place went to Lester Vandergriff, Sid Vandergriff and Bob Hale who also carded a 74. Fourth place honors with a score of 81 went to Earl Tracy, Craig Pulkkinen and Lennie Espling.

