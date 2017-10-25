Shortened open enrollment for health insurance begins Nov. 1
by Lura Jackson
Those who are in need of health insurance for the coming year will have half as much time to enroll in coverage through the federal government’s Health Insurance Marketplace than in previous years. Open enrollment this year will begin on Nov. 1 and continue until Dec. 15. Regardless of what changes are enacted to the Affordable Care Act in 2018, anyone who signs up for health insurance during open enrollment will have coverage all year.