Shirlie Faye Magee Davidson - Virginia

Shirlie Faye Magee Davidson passed away peacefully on October 19, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Shirlie was born February 18, 1927 in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Shirlie graduated from Machias High School in 1944 and Maine State Teachers College in 1947. Her teaching career started in Long Branch, New Jersey then Newfoundland before settling in Vernon, Connecticut where she taught second grade and remedial reading until retirement. She lived near her daughter and granddaughters in Sugarland, Texas and Roscoe, Illinois before moving to Virginia. She celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year with a big party attended by children, grandchildren, one of her great grandsons, and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Rose Walenga Magee, her father, Philip Magee, and a brother, Leonard “Bud” Magee. Shirlie is survived by son Scott and wife Donna of Richmond, Virginia and daughter Candace (Davidson) Boudreau of San Antonio, Texas. She adored her grandchildren, Matthew Davidson and wife Veronica of Beavercreek, Ohio, Christopher Davidson and wife Jan of Lansing, Michigan, Alexis (Boudreau) Feldt and husband Brian of St. Charles, Montana, and Gwen Boudreau of San Antonio, Texas. She has recently been delighted by her two great grandsons, Ford and Jack. Shirlie is also survived by her brother, Robert “Bobby” Magee and wife Hope of Lamoine, Maine and nephew, Gary Magee and wife Kathy of Machias, Maine.

Shirlie will be laid to rest in Machias on November 24. In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation in her name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org) or Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com