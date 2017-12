Sherry A. Mills 78,went to be with her Lord on December 11, 2017. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was born in Trescott, May 21, 1939, the daughter of Adelbert, Sr. and Esther (Laslie) Theriault.

She attended schools in Trescott and Lubec, graduating from Lubec High School in 1957. She graduated from Northeastern Business College in Portland. She worked as a secretary for an insurance company in Portland and later retired as a secretary of the Rose M. Gaffney School in Machias after 30 years of service. She married her loving husband, Alden R. Mills, in 1960 and together they raised four children, Kevin, Kelli, Kendall, and Kassi.

Sherry was a devoted Christian and was baptized in the Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church in Rockland. She later attended churches in East Machias, West Lubec, and North Haven, and enjoyed making “scrubbies” and prayer shawls for those in need. She also enjoyed spending time walking and collecting sea glass on the beach, listening to the ocean waves, gardening, knitting, playing games, but most importantly, being with family.

Sherry was predeceased by her parents, brother Adelbert “Junior”, brother Frank, and sister Vivian. She is survived by her husband, her four children and their spouses, five grandchildren, an aunt Christine Brown, sister in law, Freda Smith, many special nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday January 6, 2018 at the Jacksonville United Methodist Church in East Machias with Pastor Jan Rhenow officiating. A memorial service will also be held on North Haven in May, 2018 at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association Maine Affiliate INC. 51 US Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, ME 04074.

