Shawn Philip Bagley - East Machias

Shawn Philip Bagley of East Machias died peacefully at his Bag End home on September 10, 2017. Shawn was born in Lubec on June 18, 1950 the son of the late Walter R. and Martha A. Bagley. A 1968 graduate of Machias Memorial High School, he also graduated at the top of his class from the New England School of Broadcasting in Bangor, Maine. Shawn had many things that he held dear, but none as much as his children, Cedar and Sage, of whom he was extremely proud. He enjoyed attending their events and supporting their interests. They both inherited his artistic musical genes, Cedar through his beautiful singing, DJ work, dancing and playing the violin, Sage in her eloquent singing, acting, artwork and dancing. Shawn was a man of diversified occupations and owned/operated Rivendell Recording Studio. He was a carpenter, painter, and fisherman, and for a time worked on the Bluenose Ferry in Bar Harbor and at an Adirondack ski resort.

Shawn was a musician with a lifelong love of music. As an accomplished bass guitarist he was a band member of The Illusions, Homemade Jam, Red Rider, and R.B. and the Gang. Chidy Ho was the band that provided the magic for many and is still a favorite in the hearts of ‘old hippies’. Shawn was a singer/songwriter performing many original compositions with Chidy Ho. As an avid reader loving science fiction, fantasy and history, The Hobbit provided a backdrop to his life. His tattoo read “Speak Friend and Enter”. Fishing was a favorite activity and he once caught a huge Bluefin Marlin off the coast of Florida.

Shawn was awarded multiple medals as a Vietnam Army Veteran and served active duty as an SP4. Profoundly impacted by his service in the Vietnam War he suffered long-term effects of Agent Orange, PTSD and other combat related issues. He was dedicated to fellow veterans. His American and Viet Nam POW-MIA flags remain flying.

Shawn is survived by his children Cedar and Sage of East Machias and Connie Harter-Bagley, mother of his children, plus his four siblings; William R. Bagley and his wife Karen of Virginia, Ruth A. Reynolds of Lewiston, Kim M. Bagley of Machias and Wendy B. Schoppee of Machias. His nieces and nephew; Laurie Reynolds , Christine Foss, Ethan Bagley, Siana and Ciara Schoppee and Wendy Lynn Belanger. He had many aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews and cousins, plus his dearest oldest friends who were really family. Shawn was predeceased by his parents Walter and Martha Bagley.

Sharing memories of Shawn, we are reminded of his imagination, quirky sense of humor and creative adventures and will miss the ‘magic that was Shawn’. Growing up instilled with a love of country, of standing up for those who might not have a voice and the belief that you could do or be anything you wanted in life, he exemplified those values. A family gathering was held at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta on Sept. 15 at which Shawn was interred with a Military Honor Guard Service. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or if you wish, support Cedar and Sage at an MS Bank account held in their names. A memorial will be held at a later date.