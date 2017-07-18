Machias

Sharon Myers Stanhope - Machias

Sharon Stanhope, 70, widow of Dale Stanhope, died Dec. 22, 2016.  She was born Oct. 4, 1946 to Edgar and Margaret Myers.

She is survived by Susan Stanhope, Teddy Stanhope, Christian Stanhope, Stacey Ramsey, Kathleen Trueworthy, Cynthia Philbrook, a brother, Gregory Myers, twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.  In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany.

She is also survived by in-laws Annie Colby, Kate Lawrence, Richard Stanhope, Louise Sinclair, Judy Spencer, and Beverly Elwell.

