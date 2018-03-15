Seven MVSC swimmers qualify for state championships

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Valley Swim Club (MVSC) is sending its largest group yet to the Maine Swimming Junior Olympic Championships, to be held at Bowdoin College in Brunswick this week. Seven of the team’s 26 members will compete in the three-day event under the guidance of swim coach Lindsay McMahon. To qualify, athletes must meet competitive time standards. The team consists of Ava Emery, Zain Fitzsimmons, Caleb Campbell, Carson Prout, Luke Campbell, Lily Campbell and Lucy Lord.