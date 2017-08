by Ruth Leubecker

Amid a storm of overriding controversy, the 128th session of the Maine Legislature ended last week with the certainty of reconvening to address many of the same issues.

“It was a difficult session,” said Sen. Paul Davis (R-Sangerville). “We had so many different issues, and so many vetoes. That takes a lot of time, and it’s frustrating. Some wanted to change their vote, and that’s more time and more discussion.”