by Ruth Leubecker

Hospital care in Washington County will likely soon become further limited as Calais Regional Hospital, having closed its ob/gyn unit, further assesses other departments.

Rumors of limited emergency room hours were dispelled last week by Rod Boula, the Calais hospital CEO. “No, our ER is open 24/7,” said Boula. “But everything is being assessed. I can’t disclose what we’re looking at, but we are looking at all service areas.”