U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King participated in the Wreaths Across America capitol wreath laying ceremony this morning in Washington. Beginning in 2007, and each December since, wreaths Across America, based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, has placed a remembrance Wreath at the U.S. Capitol Building. The wreath laid at the U.S. Capitol is adorned with flags representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and POWs/MIAs, and it is decorated with a red bow.