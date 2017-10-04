The Washington County Thriving in Place Initiative invites all seniors to the Senior Health & Safety Expo—a special event created to address some of the most pressing issues facing our aging residents—on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon in the multipurpose room of the Maine Veterans’ Home in Machias.

Designed around issues of health and safety, this free event offers a unique opportunity for a private consultation with a licensed pharmacist to review your medications for dosage, drug interactions, and expiration dates.