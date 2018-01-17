Senate leaders warn of widespread flu activity

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bob Casey (D-PA), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Aging Committee, are warning older Americans about this very active flu season. During a telephone briefing today, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in the first week of January 2018, every state in the continental United States was listed as having “widespread” influenza activity… that’s the first time this has occurred in 13 years. In addition, the CDC reports that currently the highest rates of influenza hospitalizations are for those aged 65 and above.