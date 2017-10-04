Senate inaction stopping progress

by Rep. Bruce Poliquin

My normal schedule is four days working in Washington while sleeping in my office, and three days traveling from Fryeburg to Fort Kent, from Jackman to Eastport -- the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River -- meeting with thousands of fellow Mainers.

My 35 years of running small businesses taught me you haveto work with everybody to be successful. The same is true in Congress. Working with both Democrats and Republicans gets stuff done. And I do.