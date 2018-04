Senate President Mike Thibodeau (R-Winterport) released this statement on Monday, March 26.

Life is about setting priorities. My service to Waldo County, fulfilling my role as Senate President, being leader of the Senate Republican caucus, and running my business are all priorities I take very seriously. Over the last few months, I’ve come to realize there just isn’t time to do all of these things and run for governor at the same time.