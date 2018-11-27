East Machias

Selectmen pass resolution on Route 1 burned property at emergency meeting in East Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The East Machias Board of Selectmen held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 27 to discuss the matter of a burned property located on Route 1. Deputy Code Enforcement Officer Brodie was also in attendance.

Selectman Will Tuell read from a document drawn up by the town’s legal council, Bryan Dench of Skelton Taintor & Abbott.

In it Dench states that because the property owner has not picked up certified mail and has been non-responsive, the town is within its rights to adopt a resolution.

