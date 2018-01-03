Machias

Selectboard updates traffic ordinance, MDIFW comments on Machias deer situation

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Selectboard completed its final review of the Machias Traffic Ordinance at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The board voted to adopt the ordinance, which includes adjustments to some of Machias’ parking lot hours. Town manager Christina Therrien said that they elected to make the parking lot by Bad Little Falls a 24-hour parking lot, so that people who were tired or facing inclement weather could find an easy place to pull over at any time of day.

Jan 03,2018
