Machias

Selectboard talks school-zone speeding, selling the telebusiness center, and marijuana

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

During their bi-weekly meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 24, the Machias Board of Selectmen resolved to ask the Machias Police Department to enforce the speed limit on Court Street with regular patrols.

In recent weeks a speed-measuring sign was placed in two different locations in Machias. Over a 12-day period on Court Street, the sign counted 15,253 cars with 10,833 of them breaking the speed limit. 

“That’s two-thirds of the people speeding, coming into a school zone,” said Machias Town Manager Christina Therrien.

