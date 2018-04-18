Machias

Seen in the Rose M. Gaffney sharking lot

Living near the ocean can be harrowing at times, none more so than when you find yourself parking next to a shark at the local elementary school. Shark experts suggest avoiding eye contact and parking very slowly.

Rose M. Gaffney second-grader and resident shark expert Sam Allen (pictured) said that his favorite kind of shark is the megalodon. Fortunately for local drivers, megalodons are notoriously difficult to fit into sedans.  Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorApr 18,2018
Related Posts
No image
Funding Medicaid expansion requires tough choices to avoid the pitfalls of the past
Beehive brings BAR boxcar to Machias
Local mystery author launches ‘Death by Chocolate’ series with familiar characters