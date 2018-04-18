Seen in the Rose M. Gaffney sharking lot

Living near the ocean can be harrowing at times, none more so than when you find yourself parking next to a shark at the local elementary school. Shark experts suggest avoiding eye contact and parking very slowly.

Rose M. Gaffney second-grader and resident shark expert Sam Allen (pictured) said that his favorite kind of shark is the megalodon. Fortunately for local drivers, megalodons are notoriously difficult to fit into sedans. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon