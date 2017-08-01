Secretary Dunlap reviewing Kobach’s second request for private data

The Maine Department of the Secretary of State received a second letter from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Wednesday, July 26, requesting voter data from the States for the use of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity at https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2017/07/13/presidential-advisory-commiss... . Kobach is the vice chairman of the commission, on which Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap also serves.