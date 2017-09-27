Second week sports section

by Phil Stuart

The Washington Academy Raider soccer team upped its winning streak to 38 games as it opened its season with a 7-0 win over Mount Desert Island and a 10-0 win over Belfast’s Lions.

After posting a losing record for the first 30-plus seasons in boys’ soccer, things turned around in 2002 and since that time, with international students on the roster, no team in the county can come close to matching their record for the past 15 years. The Raiders are able to reload year after year and haven’t missed a beat since moving up to Class B.