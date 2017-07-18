Sebastien Belle named to NOAA Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King applauded today’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Commerce that it has appointed Sebastian Belle, Executive Director of the Maine Aquaculture Association, to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee (MAFAC). As a member of the advisory committee, Belle will advise the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA on all issues related to living marine resources that fall under the purview of the Department of Commerce.