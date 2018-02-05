Sea Wolves sweep Clipper Squads

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers continued their Yankee Small College Conference play on Jan. 10 by playing the always-tough Southern Maine Community College Seawolves in South Portland The UMM women got off to a rough start and tailed their host 18-1 after the first 10 minutes of play. The Clippers played the Seawolves even in quarter number two. SMCC held a 28-11 lead at the break.

Southern maine went on another big run in the 3rd before going on to win by a score of 60-33.