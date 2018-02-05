Machias
Sports

Sea Wolves sweep Clipper Squads

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers continued their Yankee Small College Conference play on Jan. 10 by playing the always-tough Southern Maine Community College Seawolves in South Portland The UMM women got off to a rough start and tailed their host 18-1 after the first 10 minutes of play. The Clippers played the Seawolves even in quarter number two. SMCC held a 28-11 lead at the break. 

Southern maine went on another big run in the 3rd before going on to  win by a score of 60-33. 

EditorFeb 05,2018
