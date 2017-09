The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and 4-H will offer a six-week Scratch computer coding course to be held at Porter Memorial Library. Beginning Oct. 4, the course will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the library, 92 Court Street, Machias, and is designed for children ages 10 to 14. The Scratch computer coding course is one of many different SPIN Club (Special Interest Club) subjects for kids to explore through 4-H.