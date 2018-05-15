Scramble #1 in the books

by Phil Stuart

The Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro held its first Wednesday Senior Scramble on April 26.

Stevie Cates got off to a good start picking up a big paycheck along with Bobby Cates and Mike Clark as the trio took top honors with a minus three.

They had to hold off a late surge by Harry Beal, Jim Golike, Kennie Smith, and Frankie Gatcomb who finished a stroke back at -2.

Third place went to Shrine photographer Dickie Kilton, Chuck Nevala, Gordie Faulkingham and Ron Carpenter.