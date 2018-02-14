Scouts pack the Sheriff’s Office

The Tigers and Lions from Pack 125 were given a tour of the Washington County Jail and the Machias Courthouse as part of their program to earn belt loops. The tour was guided by Sheriff Barry Curtis and Captain Rich Rolfe. The boys had lots of questions about what it takes to become a Police Officer; how do they arrest people, how they get them to jail and many others. The boys were accompanied the local Cub master and several parents. At the end of the tour the boys were given challenge coins from Sheriff Barry Curtis.