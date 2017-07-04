Scottish Bagpipe Bands Return to Fort Knox
Friends of Fort Knox in Prospect and the St. Andrew’s Society of Maine present the annual, Scottish Tattoo on Saturday, July 8 at Fort Knox in Bucksport. The event features two marching bagpipe bands performing a “Scottish Tattoo”. The event takes place on the Fort Knox parade ground and begins at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8. Tickets are only $10 for adults and five dollars for children under $12. Tickets may be purchased at Friend of Fort Knox gift shop or by calling 469-6553 or at Fort Knox the night of the concert.
