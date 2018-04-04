Machias

Schulman to present Garland, beyond the yellow brick road

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Most of us remember Judy Garland for her role as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. We know she’s Liza Minnelli’s mother, and that she died young after a public struggle with addiction. But music producer Lawrence Schulman has a unique perspective on Garland’s place in history. 

“There are all kinds of things you can talk about, but I talk about the music,” said Schulman. “For me, that’s the key.” And, says Schulman, there’s a whole catalog of music besides “Over the Rainbow.”

Apr 04,2018
