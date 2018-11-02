Top Stories

School bus, three cars involved in Columbia Falls accident

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Maine State Police confirmed that an accident involving multiple passenger cars and a school bus took place on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 1 on Route 1 in Columbia Falls. The bus was transporting students from M.S.A.D 37 and no one was seriously injured, either on the bus or in the other cars involved.

Trooper Austin said that three vehicles were damaged, but the car that started the accident left the scene of the accident and was not found.

Sarah_DedmonNov 02,2018
