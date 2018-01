by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

After a semester characterized by loss, fear and heartache, Machias Memorial High School (MMHS) students wanted to create something positive to stand above the negativity. The concept of “Bulldog Strong” was born after Rose M. Gaffney (RMG) fifth grader Keagan Stevenson was killed in a car accident on Dec. 14. [ See “Machias schools grapple with bomb threats, fatalities,” MVNO Dec. 20.]