Machias

Scholarships available to Maine women pursuing science or engineering degrees

 

Applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.

 Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides scholarship support to women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine who are pursuing post-secondary education in either science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinMay 01,2018
Related Posts
No image
Coffee House Fundraiser Helps Shelter Project
Bulldog Cheerleaders claim third place finish at regionals
No image
Margaret Sara Williams - Addison