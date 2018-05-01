Scholarships available to Maine women pursuing science or engineering degrees
Applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.
Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides scholarship support to women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine who are pursuing post-secondary education in either science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.