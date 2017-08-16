Scenic flights at airport Open House

The Machias Valley Airport will host an Open House and Fly-In this Saturday, August 19th from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., which is free for all ages and open to the public. A variety of aircraft will be on display including a Maine Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, a Maine Forest Service helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol aircraft between 10 and 2, along with a variety of private planes. There will also be scenic and orientation flights available, along with morning and afternoon food and concessions.