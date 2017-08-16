Machias

Scenic flights at airport Open House

The Machias Valley Airport will host an Open House and Fly-In this Saturday, August 19th from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., which is free for all ages and open to the public. A variety of aircraft will be on display including a Maine Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, a Maine Forest Service helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol aircraft between 10 and 2, along with a variety of private planes. There will also be scenic and orientation flights available, along with morning and afternoon food and concessions.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 16,2017
Related Posts
No image
Letters to the Editor
Blueberry Festival quilt tradition continues
No image
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust donates $11,296 in 2016