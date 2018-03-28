Scallop lottery, Lobster Marketing Collaborative sail to final passage in House

On Thursday, the Maine House of Representatives voted to pass a bill extending Maine’s lobster marketing collaborative an additional three years, as well as a bill to set up a lottery for new entrants into the state’s scallop fishery.

“Both bills went through pretty easily,” Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias) said. “There were no official roll calls taken in either case and both got the two-thirds’ support they needed in order to go into effect once they make their way through the legislative process.”