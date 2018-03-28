Machias

Scallop lottery, Lobster Marketing Collaborative sail to final passage in House

On Thursday, the Maine House of Representatives voted to pass a bill extending Maine’s lobster marketing collaborative an additional three years, as well as a bill to set up a lottery for new entrants into the state’s scallop fishery.

 “Both bills went through pretty easily,” Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias) said. “There were no official roll calls taken in either case and both got the two-thirds’ support they needed in order to go into effect once they make their way through the legislative process.”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
In Loving Memory of Henry “Casey” Brightly
No image
The Editor's Desk
No image
Dardis to be featured artist