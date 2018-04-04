Sandra P. Feeney Jackman

On Wednesday March 28, 2018 Sandra P. Feeney unexpectedly passed from this world. She was born on July 8, 1943 in Addison, Maine. She was schooled in the Jonesport and Machias school systems, graduated in 1961, and later attended college in Rock Hill, South Carolina and then Husson College in Bangor, Maine.

She met the love of her life, Glen Feeney, while growing up in Machias and they spent 54 years happily married. During those years they lovingly raised four children to whom she dedicated her life. They later gave her 10 beautiful grandchildren and one great grandson, and she spent her time attending their many events and games.

She had a 35-plus-year career in the Jackman Water and Utility Districts and enjoyed her time there with co-workers.

She was a mother to all and always had hot coffee, a sweet snack, or a warm meal ready for the neighborhood children and her husband’s fellow Game Wardens.

She was talented with her sewing machine making clothing, dolls, stuffed animals, and most recently took up quilting. She loved the challenge of a puzzle, curling up with a great book, playing cards and scrabble, and looking for beach glass at Roque Bluffs.

Sadly she leaves behind her husband of 54 years, their spoiled cat Buffy, daughters Christy Brown of Jackman, Maine, Patricia Baker and husband Corey of Oquossoc, Maine, Katy Quimby and husband Dale of Oquossoc, Maine, son Stuart Feeney and wife Liz of Rangeley, Maine as well as 10 grandchildren and one great grandson.

Services will be held Sunday April 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Moose River Congregational Church in Jackman, Maine.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice, or plant a flower or tree in her memory.