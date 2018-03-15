Sally D. Thompson - Columbia Falls

Sally D. Thompson, age 74, passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter by her side at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital on March 3, 2018. Sally was born April 21, 1943 in Machias, Maine to Kenneth and Minnie Driscoll of Columbia Falls. She spent her childhood in Columbia Falls where she attended grade school and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1961. Sally went on to further her education at Washington County Teachers College graduating in 1965. Education was very important to Sally, she called herself a lifelong learner. This was the driving force behind her returning to school to achieve her Masters Degree in Education which she did while she and Earland were raising their family. During her career, she taught in various schools and held various administrative positions throughout the Washington County school systems. Her passion was teaching special education which led her to receive the distinction of Special Education Director of the Year in 2001.

Even more important to her was her family, especially her five grandchildren, and she had found great pleasure in welcoming each of them into the world by attending their births. She was also fortunate enough to have four great-grandchildren whom she adored. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world and she fondly referred to them as “Nanny’s Babies”. She loved spending the holidays with them, Christmas being her favorite.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 52 years, Earland Thompson, her daughter Katrina Mazgaj and husband Paul and their children Ben, Abby, and Caroline, her daughter-in-law Amy Thompson and grandchildren Katie and Kenny, Jr. She is also survived by her sister Peggy Cirone and her daughter Monica West and partner Dan, her sister-in law Patricia Driscoll and her children Kendra Nelson, husband Rob and Kara Logan, husband Chip and their families, her brother-in-law/sister-in-law Peter and Betty Thompson and their children Frank, wife Heather and their family and Peter, Jr. Her great-grandchildren Destiny, Brice, Hailey, and Trinity, who held a special place in her heart as well as many beloved great nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition she is survived by two special goddaughters, Stacey Dorr and Sharon McKay, as well as many special friends. She was predeceased by her parents Minnie and Kenneth Driscoll, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Annie Thompson, beloved son Kenneth Thompson, brother Kendall Driscoll, and brother-in-law Tony Cirone.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Milbridge. A funeral will be held on Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church in Columbia followed by a time of gathering in friendship at the Wreaths Across America building in Columbia Falls. The family would like to offer their sincerest appreciation for the nursing staff at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for the wonderful level of care provided to Sally and the family during her recent hospitalization. To leave a message of condolence or fond memory of Sally with the Thompson family, please visit www.bragdonkelley.com.