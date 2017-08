by Phil Stuart

The Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro has been a hub of activity lately with two tournaments and a senior scramble within a week’s time frame.

On July 25, Barren View hosted a two-person Ryder Cup Tourney.

Laura Bagley and Bernice Fedder took top honors in gross play with a score of 73, and held a three-stroke lead over Ralph Backman and Tom Viselli. Third place honors went to Wayne Smith and Jim Goliffe, who compiled a score of 80.