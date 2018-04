I fight for the kitchen, so it doesn’t grow cold

I’ve been chipping away on a rocket stove, there it goes

It is the heart, oh the spice of life

If the kitchen goes, this old house will die

But not on my watch, not here today

I’m on 2018 missions, so get out of this rustics way

Who would have guessed, I could change my life

With a fork and a spoon and a good old pocket knife

It is a matter of fact and I hope to see

When dealing with quintessence, your dealing with simplicity