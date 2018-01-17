Royals and Dragons are major contenders

by Phil Stuart

With the season half over for many teams, early indications might suggest that the Royals of Jonesport-Beals and the Woodland Dragons could be the favorites in northern Maine Class D.

Defending state champ Machias got wiped out by graduation and transfers. Southern Aroostook and Easton got hit hard by graduation and Central Aroostook moved up to Class C.

Last year, Jonesport-Beals and Woodland both had young teams and this year they are ready to take the next step.