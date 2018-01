by Phil Stuart

Both the Jonesport-Beals Royalettes and Royal basketball teams were victorious over the visiting Machias High School Bulldogs Friday, Jan. 5 in Jonesport.

The Royalettes upped their season record to 5-3 with a 43-19 victory over Logan Wood’s club.

Roger Beal’s Royalettes got off to a good start and led the Lady Bulldogs 12-5 after the first eight minutes of play.

A 15-3 second quarter run put the hosts up 27-8 at the halftime break.