Royal Squads sweep Sumner

by Phil Stuart

The Jonesport-Beals Royalettes and Royals hosted the Sumner Tiger’s squads from East Sullivan January 21st in a doubleheader with both of the hosts squads picking up victories. After a couple of lopsided losses to defending Class D Champion, Vinal Haven and Roger Beals Royalettes picked up a much needed victory over the visiting Tigers.

Sumner came out of the first quarter holding a 13-12 lead before Roger Beals’ Royalettes gradually established a lead and took control of the game.