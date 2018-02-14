Machias
Sports

Royal Boys sweep Tigers

by Phil Stuart

The Jonesport-Beals boys upped their regular season record to 12-2 with victories over the Shead Tiger’s on Jan. 25 in Eastport and Jan. 29 in Jonesport. On Jan. 25 the Royals and Shead switched home dates and played their first matchup of the season in the port city. This was a rough and physical foul plagued contest throughout but the Royals were able to survive. 

The contest was relatively close the majority of the game but the superior depth of the Royals prevailed which resulted in a 66-56 win over Skip Alley’s club. 

