Rough times for Machias Bulldogs

by Phil Stuart

For many years, Machias High School and Van Buren High School stood alone as the dominant teams in Eastern Maine Class D boys’ soccer.

Van Buren fell first and several years later Machias followed suit giving way to Bangor Christian who has had an incredible run over the last decade.

Since 1965, the Machias program has been the class of boys’ soccer in Washington County and have way more games, more conference championships and more trips to the state title game than any other school.