Rotary Reading At Rose Gaffney

Joyce Fragale, Principal of Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School in Machias, gladly accepts a copy of Allagash Tails from Machias Rotary President, Greg Campbell. The Rotary chapter, after having children’s author Tim Caverly as a speaker last year and on the heels of his visit to RMG, purchased and donated two entire sets of books, one for RMG, and one for Elm Street Elementary School. Caverly, a former Maine Ranger, is the driving force behind the “New England Reads” project where he has presented 182 programs to over 6,100 students in Maine and N.H.