by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

After undergoing brain surgery in New York to remove a tumor from her optic nerve, Shelbie Ross has returned to Washington County and is recovering at home. Ross’ total recovery time frame is estimated to be two to three months.

While she was away for the Sept. 21 surgery, her friends organized a benefit supper that raised more than $5,000 to assist with covering the staggering costs of the surgery and time out of work.