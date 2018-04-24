Rosemary L. Alley - Jonesport

Rosemary L. Alley, 82, died April 5, 2018 at a Machias hospital. She was born February 26, 1936 in Milbridge, the daughter of Luther and Thelma (Simonton) Lindsey.

She loved to read , enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, puzzles, word puzzles, and trivia. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune .

She is survived by her children, Rita Kelley of Holly Hill, Florida, James Alley, Jr. of Addison, Charles Alley and wife Elizabeth of Pulaski, Virginia, Raymond Look and wife Jane of Jonesport; Wayne Look of Addison; three step-children, Donald Handy and wife Judy of Addison, Gary Alley and partner Sharon of Addison and Gail Fickett and husband David of Harrington; a sister, Viola Faulkingham; grandchildren, James Kelley and wife Mikayla of Beals, Justin Kelley of Canton, North Carolina, Kimberly Alley-Grindle and husband Jonathan of Searsport, Kelli Alley Markham and husband Kyle of Columbia, Maryland, Michael Look of Windsor and Courtney Look of Marlborough, Massachusetts; a great-grandson, Prescott Grindle of Searsport; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nephews Robert Whiting of Damariscotta and Richard Whiting of Massachusetts, Richard Faulkingham of Sullivan, and Leeman Faulkingham, Jr. of Beals.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Alley, Sr. and a sister Pauline Whiting.

